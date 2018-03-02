Malone and Liberty buying debt with iHeartMedia bankruptcy imminent

With iHeartMedia (IHRT +5.8% ) headed toward a bankruptcy filing as soon as the weekend, GSO Capital Partners is exiting a key role in the restructuring by selling its position to John Malone and Liberty Media (FWONA +2.9% ).

GSO sold about $400M in debt to Liberty Media, Bloomberg reports, in an attempt by Malone to step to the forefront of the reorg and take control of the company's radio business.

Malone and Liberty had stepped up earlier with a $1.16B offer to take 40% of a post-bankruptcy iHeart in conjunction with Sirius XM (SIRI -0.3% ), a deal that's still under negotiation.