BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) is in advanced talks to buy Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) vegetable seeds business, which is valued at ~€1.5B ($1.85B) including debt, Reuters reports.

Bayer is looking to sell the business to help ease regulators' objections to its planned purchase of Monsanto (NYSE:MON), and BASF is for now exclusively conducting due diligence on the business, according to the report.

Bayer already won a deal last October to sell its seed and herbicide businesses to BASF for €5.9B.