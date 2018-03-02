Reuters: BASF looking to buy Bayer's vegetable seed business

Mar. 02, 2018 4:02 PM ETBASF SE (BASFY)BASFY, BAYRY, MON-OLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) is in advanced talks to buy Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) vegetable seeds business, which is valued at ~€1.5B ($1.85B) including debt, Reuters reports.
  • Bayer is looking to sell the business to help ease regulators' objections to its planned purchase of Monsanto (NYSE:MON), and BASF is for now exclusively conducting due diligence on the business, according to the report.
  • Bayer already won a deal last October to sell its seed and herbicide businesses to BASF for €5.9B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.