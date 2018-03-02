Reuters: BASF looking to buy Bayer's vegetable seed business
Mar. 02, 2018 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) is in advanced talks to buy Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) vegetable seeds business, which is valued at ~€1.5B ($1.85B) including debt, Reuters reports.
- Bayer is looking to sell the business to help ease regulators' objections to its planned purchase of Monsanto (NYSE:MON), and BASF is for now exclusively conducting due diligence on the business, according to the report.
- Bayer already won a deal last October to sell its seed and herbicide businesses to BASF for €5.9B.