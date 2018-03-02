Allegheny Tech raised to Buy at BofA Merrill, KeyBanc

Allegheny Technologies (ATI +3.8% ) shoots higher after earning upgrades from both BofA Merrill Lynch and KeyBanc.

BAML boosts ATI to Buy from Neutral with a $32 price target, saying the stock's recent weakness presents an attractive entry opportunity given the company's expected benefits from the jet engine new technology cycle.

The firm thinks the recent selloff may have been driven by concerns over the impact of U.S. steel tariffs on its sourcing relationship with China's Tsingshan, but ATI management has expressed confidence in receiving an exception to any slab tariff.

KeyBanc upgrades shares to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $31 price target, citing improved comfort in the margin improvement potential of the flat-rolled segment and noting its 2019 sum-of-the-parts valuation analysis yields an eventual share value above $35.