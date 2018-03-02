Netflix rallies to top $300/share

With a final-hour push, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares crossed the $300 barrier to tab an all-time high of $301.18.

It had gotten closer earlier in the week before a couple of flat days of trading.

The move capped a 3.7% gain on the day that pushed the company's market cap to $130.6B.

Shares had actually closed down slightly yesterday after the company signed a deal with the UK's Sky to join its pay bundle.

