Ford says Trump tariffs could harm "competitiveness of American manufacturers"
Mar. 02, 2018 4:16 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)FBy: Brandy Betz
- Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) says President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs could significantly drag earnings this year.
- Ford does note that the company buys “the vast majority of its steel and aluminum for U.S. production in the U.S.” but says that the tariffs could harm the “competitiveness of American manufacturers.”
- Ford shares closed today up 1.3% to $10.40.
