Clearside Bio to announce Phase 3 data on CLS-TA premarket Monday; shares up 2% after hours

  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) will release top-line results from the Phase 3 PEACHTREE study assessing suprachoroidal CLS-TA (triamcinolone acetonide) in patients with macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis.
  • The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients achieving at least a 15-letter improvement in a scale called ETDRS BCVA at visit 8 (24 weeks) compared to sham injection (placebo).
  • Management will host a conference call Monday morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the data.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.