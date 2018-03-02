Clearside Bio to announce Phase 3 data on CLS-TA premarket Monday; shares up 2% after hours
Mar. 02, 2018 4:17 PM ETClearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD)CLSDBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) will release top-line results from the Phase 3 PEACHTREE study assessing suprachoroidal CLS-TA (triamcinolone acetonide) in patients with macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis.
- The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients achieving at least a 15-letter improvement in a scale called ETDRS BCVA at visit 8 (24 weeks) compared to sham injection (placebo).
- Management will host a conference call Monday morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the data.