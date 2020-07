The first vessel carrying liquefied natural gas from Dominion Energy’s (NYSE:D) Cove Point LNG export terminal in Maryland left the facility early today, Reuters reports, citing shipping data.

Cove Point is the second big LNG export terminal in the Lower 48 states after Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana, which exported its first cargo in February 2016.

The facility is designed to liquefy about 750M cf/day of gas; 1B cf/day can power ~5M homes.