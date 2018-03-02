Stocks end mostly higher as investors buy the dip

Stocks ended a difficult week on a mostly positive note after a late rally left the S&P 500 and Nasdaq at their highs of the day.

The Dow lagged the other indices, weighed by a 4.8% plunge by McDonald's after RBC Capital cut its stock target price to $170 from $190 because of a disappointing launch for the company's $1 $2 $3 menu.

Stocks fell sharply in early trading, as Pres. Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports prompted threats of retaliation from leaders around the world, but steadily climbed and finally turned green near midday.

"When there's an opportunity to buy on the dip, people are taking it," says Phil Blancato of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management. "Economically, we're healthy... and earnings continue to be strong."

Seven of the 11 S&P sectors finished higher, led by health care (+1%) and tech (+1%) while real estate (-0.4%) brought up the rear.

For the week, the Dow tumbled 3.1%, the S&P slumped 2% and the Nasdaq lost 1.1%.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices gave back most of yesterday's gains, pushing the 10-year yield up 5 bps to 2.86%; the benchmark yield finished the week a basis point lower and 9 bps below the four-year high set on Feb. 21.

U.S. WTI crude oil gained 0.4% to settle at $61.25/bbl but fell 3.6% on the week.