NYMT, FNSR, GNL on move amid index changes

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is up 3.7% after hours on word that it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600.

It's replacing Allete (NYSE:ALE), which is heading up to the MidCap 400 to replace IPG Photonics (IPGP, up 0.2% after hours), which itself is moving into the S&P 500 to take over for Scripps Networks Interactive (NYSE:SNI).

Scripps Networks is set to be acquired by Discovery Communications around Tuesday; those moves are effective before Wednesday's open.

Meanwhile, Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) is up 4.4% postmarket on its move into the SmallCap 600, where it will replace LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) -- which itself is headed to the MidCap 400 to replace Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV), set to be acquired by Sanofi next week. Those moves are effective prior to Thursday's open.