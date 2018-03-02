Bloomberg: Icahn sold down Manitowoc stake ahead of tariff news

Carl Icahn sold ~$30M worth of shares - more than a third of his stake - in Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) during the weeks leading up to Pres. Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on U.S. steel imports, Bloomberg reports.

Icahn, who was a special regulatory advisor to Trump during part of last year, made the sales during the Feb. 12-22 period; he remains MTW's fifth-largest shareholder with a ~4.8% stake.

MTW fell as much as 7% in today's trade before settling 3.6% lower; shares have lost 22% since Feb. 9, the last trading day before Icahn starting reducing his stake, according to Bloomberg.

MTW, along with fellow machinery makers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) and Terex (NYSE:TEX) today were downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by Baird analyst Mircea Dobre, who said the tariffs are a “broad negative” for users of steel in the machinery industry.

OSK has lost 11%, TEX 19% and MTW 27% during the past month of trading, but Dobre warns of more possible pain ahead, noting that the stock's recent selloff has been rather modest relative to their two-year rally.