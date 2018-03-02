Vornado plans $0.11/share charge for additional taxes levied

Mar. 02, 2018 6:02 PM ETVornado Realty Trust (VNO)VNOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is planning an $0.11/share charge for Q1, to account for a decision from the New York City Tax Appeals Tribunal that assesses additional taxes.
  • The charge comes to $21.9M in total after allocating $9.5M to noncontrolling interests.
  • In a filing, the company notes the tribunal's decision reversed a January determination that those real property transfer taxes weren't due.
  • It plans to appeal the decision, it says.
