DOJ vs. AT&T may start a day later
Mar. 02, 2018 6:49 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)T, TWXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor44 Comments
- The trial over AT&T's (NYSE:T) $85B bid to purchase Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) -- now just over two weeks away -- may be delayed by a day.
- A March 19 start might move to March 20, Judge Richard Leon says, because that Monday might be needed to hear final pretrial motions. He's not made a final decision on the matter, however.
- The DOJ is objecting to any delay on grounds that traveling witnesses might be inconvenienced.