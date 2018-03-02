Intelsat launches tender offer for 2018 notes
Mar. 02, 2018 6:58 PM ETINTEQBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Intelsat (NYSE:I) is commencing a cash offer among subsidiaries to buy any and all outstanding 6 3/4% senior notes due 2018.
- Those notes were issued by Intelsat Luxembourg, and the offer to purchase is coming from its subsidiary Intelsat Connect Finance.
- Some $96.65M of the notes are outstanding; the company is offering $1,000 for each $1,000 in principal, along with accrued and unpaid interest, for those tendered by the Early Tender Time of March 15.
