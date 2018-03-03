Garmin chairman sets trading plan to sell shares

Mar. 02, 2018 7:10 PM ETGarmin Ltd. (GRMN)GRMNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) co-founder and Executive Chairman Min Kao has set a pre-arranged trading plan to sell shares.
  • He's adopting a new 10b5-1 trading plan for tax planning purposes.
  • That would mark the first sale of Garmin shares by Kao or his family since a previous 10b-5 plan in 2012.
  • Kao, his wife and children have been the biggest shareholders in the company since its 2000 initial public offering; they intend to maintain that spot by keeping most of their holdings.
