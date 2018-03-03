PlayAGS gets approval from Ohio casino regulator

Mar. 02, 2018 7:16 PM ETPlayAGS, Inc. (AGS)AGSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) says that Ohio's Casino Control Commission has approved its application to sell and distribute Class III electronic gaming machines and table games to casinos statewide.
  • The news brings AGS' total license count to 257 different jurisdictions, which has doubled since 2012.
  • The regulator oversees all commercial gaming, including Penn National's Hollywood Casinos in Columbus and Toledo, and JACK Entertainment's Cincinnati and Cleveland casinos.
