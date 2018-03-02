Hulu: More than 63% of live TV subs watched Olympics coverage

Hulu says that more than 63% of its live TV subscriber base tuned in for Winter Olympics coverage, either live or on demand.

The service had built a personalized interface ahead of the games allowing subscribers to choose sports in order to get alerts about viewing availability.

Hulu -- co-owned by Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Fox (FOX, FOXA) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) -- streamed 6.5M hours of coverage, with an average consumption of 15 hours per viewer.

It's not said how many subs its live TV service has drawn since its May launch, though CNBC estimates that audience around 450,000.