Venture capital deals of the week

Indian food delivery: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) invested $150M in Indian food delivery service Tomato. The investment valued Zomato at more than $1B and brought total funding up to $593.8M. Alibaba’s Ant Financial payment affiliate also bought $50M in Zomato shares in a secondary purchases.

Zomato operates in 24 countries and has over 1.4M customers.

Competitors: UberEats (Private:UBER) has a presence in India. Homegrown competitors include Swiggy ($255.5M in funding, Naspers backing), Foodpanda (acquired by Delivery Hero (Private:DHERO) in 2016), and Just Eat (OTC:JSTLF).

Selective insurance: Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) GV participated in a $110M round for enterprise health management company Collective Health. The round brought total funding up to $230M.

Collective Health’s platform lets employers pick what health insurance aspects they want for their employees for a more cost-efficient, à la carte experience.

The company serves more than 120K individuals (compared to 30K in 2015) with clients including Palantir, eBay, and SpaceX.

The round will go to “accelerated development” of the platform and new hires.

Work share: WeWork (Private:VWORK) rival Industrious raised $80M in a round led by Riverwood Capital and Fifth Wall Ventures. The round brought total funding up to $142M. Other investors include Alrai, Outlook, and Rabina Properties.

Industrious calls itself “a premium workplace platform, blending five-star service and stunning.” Premium perks include nursing rooms, concierges, and fitness centers.

Competitor: WeWork dominates the market with $6.9B in funding after a $4.4B investment from SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) last summer.

AI-powered WLAN: GV also participated in a $46M Series C round in AI-powered wireless network company Mist. Kleiner Perkins led the round, which brought total funding to $88M. Other participants included Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, and Dimension Data.

Mist began shipping its Mist Learning WLAN in 2016 and says sales grew 1000% in the first year. Customers totaled 250 at the end of last year.

Mist will use the funding to grow sales, marketing, and research.

Competitors: Wireless LAN companies include Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Self-driving shuttles: BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) i Ventures and Toyota (NYSE:TM) AI were involved in a $11.5M seed round for autonomous electric shuttle startup May Mobility.

The Ann Arbor-based May already has self-driving shuttles (with humans behind the wheel) in operation in downtown Detroit. The shuttles are meant to travel short routes with a mapped 10-square-mile area.

Competition: The self-driving vehicle field is crowded, but direct shuttle competitors include Navy, Local Motors, and Auto Robotics.

