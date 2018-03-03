Survey points to economic struggles for Disneyland workers

A new survey suggests workers at Disneyland Resort (NYSE:DIS) are heavily struggling economically, with almost three-quarters saying they don't make enough to pay basic expenses each month.

The survey (conducted by Occidental and a nonprofit favoring minimum-wage hikes) invited more than 17,000 full and part-time Disneyland union members to respond, out of some 30,000 overall workers. It comes amid a push for a ballot initiative to raise the minimum wage in Anaheim to $18/hour by 2022.

About a tenth of workers in the survey reported being homeless in the past two years, and 56% reported concerns about being evicted from their current residence.

The research also found that 68% of workers surveyed lacked sufficient access to safe and nutritious food, and more than half said they ate smaller meals or skipped meals due to money. One in seven said they depended on food stamps or donated food.

Disney responds that the "unscientific" survey was paid for by politically motivated unions, and notes Disneyland's full-time hourly employees was about $37,000, vs. a comparative national average of $30,750.