Russia ends deals to send gas to Ukraine, says supplies to Europe OK for now
Mar. 03, 2018 11:15 PM ET
- Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says it will cancel its contracts to supply Ukraine with natural gas after a Stockholm arbitration court ordered it to pay more than $2.5B to Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz.
- Russia's energy ministry says the move poses no immediate threat to natural gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine, but Ukraine's government warns that Russia could use the massive amounts of gas it pipes through the country to Europe as a political weapon.
- Ukraine has not received Russian gas for two years but was expecting the shipments to resume this month; it reportedly arranged last-minute deals for gas supplies from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.