Frontier Communications workers in West Virginia, Virginia on strike

Union workers for Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) in West Virginia and Virginia have gone on strike as of midnight ET.

The Communications Workers of America says 1,400 workers are involved in the action after 10 months of negotiations failed to bear fruit.

Job cuts have gone too far, the union says -- "we know it and Frontier's customers know it." The CWA says informal complaints with the West Virginia Public Service Commission have increased 69% over the past three years.

The contract was set to expire last Aug. 5; it was extended until Nov. 4 and then extended again until tonight (March 3).