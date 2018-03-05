China's service activity growth eases, still 'solid'

Mar. 04, 2018 10:41 PM ETMCHI, GXC, CAFBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • China's service sector eased from January's 68-month high of 54.7 to 54.2 in February, prompting companies to hire more workers for the 18th month in a row, a private business survey showed.
  • Despite the figures being seasonally adjusted, Lunar New Year effect seems to have majorly impacted readings as the week-long holiday fell in February contributing to new business growing at the slowest pace in three months.
  • Festivities contributed to spending on consumer services, retail and catering sectors posted sales of 926 billion yuan ($146 billion).
  • The business outlook for the next 12 months picked up from a four-month low as new marketing strategies, upcoming projects and expectations that market conditions will continue to improve all supported optimism.
  • Source: Investing.com
  • ETFs: MCHI, GXC, CAF
