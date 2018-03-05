'Shape of Water' wins Best Picture Oscar

Mar. 05, 2018 2:15 AM ETFox Corporation (FOXA)FOXABy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Fantastical romance The Shape of Water (NASDAQ:FOXA) won the Oscar for Best Picture on Sunday, with Guillermo Del Toro claiming the honor for best director.
  • Other winners: Gary Oldman was named best actor for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour (NYSE:TWX), while Frances McDormand claimed the award for best actress in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (FOXA).
