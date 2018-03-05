Euro choppy amid news in Italy, Germany

The euro traded choppily around the $1.23 level overnight as the eurosceptic 5-Star Movement saw its support soar to become Italy's largest single party, but a center-right bloc would likely gain the most seats in parliament.

Support for the currency was also seen after Germany's Social Democrats backed the renewal of an alliance with Angela Merkel's conservatives, reviving the grand coalition after months of political uncertainty.

