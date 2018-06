The EU will unveil plans this month to tax large global tech companies' revenue at a rate in the 2% to 6% range, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Le Journal du Dimanche.

The proposal aims at increasing the tax bill of firms like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which are accused of rerouting their EU profits to low-tax countries such as Luxembourg and Ireland.