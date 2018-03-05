Redundancy packages for GM Korea workers
Mar. 05, 2018
- Almost 2,500 workers at General Motors' (NYSE:GM) South Korean unit, equivalent to 15% of its staff, have applied for a redundancy package that the automaker is offering as part of a major restructuring.
- GM said last month it would close down one plant and decide on the fate of three others in the coming weeks - decisions that hang on financial support and concessions from Seoul and local unions.