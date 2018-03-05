IEA: U.S. to dominate the oil industry

  • "The U.S. is set to put its stamp on global oil markets for the next five years," the IEA said in its latest monthly report.
  • Beyond that, however, the agency warned that oil supply could become tight unless investment in new production rebounds from historic declines in recent years.
  • The forecast kick-starts the annual CERAWeek conference, a gathering of thousands of oil executives, traders, bankers and investors in Houston.
  • Crude futures +0.9% to $61.80/bbl.
  • ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, USAI
