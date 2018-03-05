AXA to acquire XL Group for $15B

Mar. 05, 2018
  • In a deal that would make Europe's second-largest insurer a world leader in the property and casualty market, AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY) has agreed to buy Bermuda-based XL Group (NYSE:XL) for around $15.3B.
  • Under the terms of the transaction, XL Group shareholders will receive $57.60 per share, representing a premium of 33% to XL's closing share price on March 2.
  • XL +30.5% premarket
