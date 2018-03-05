Xiaomi could enter U.S. market in 2018
Mar. 05, 2018
By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- "We've always been considering entering the U.S. market," Xiaomi (XI) Chairman Lei Jun said at the sidelines of China's annual legislative session in Beijing. "We plan to start entering the market by end 2018, or by early 2019."
- The move would extend the Chinese smartphone maker's Western expansion as it plans a highly anticipated IPO that would likely raise at least $10B in the second half of this year.