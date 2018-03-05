Florida Senate rejects assault weapons ban

Mar. 05, 2018 4:35 AM ETSWBI, RGRBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor51 Comments
  • The Florida Senate has rejected a proposal to ban assault weapons, and voted for a measure to arm some teachers, weeks after 17 people were killed in the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history.
  • The bill also raised the minimum age to buy a rifle or a shotgun to 21 from 18, banned the use of bump stocks and included $400M in funding for schools to address mental health issues.
  Related tickers: AOBC, RGR
