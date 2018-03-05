Advertisers flee InfoWars YouTube channel

Mar. 05, 2018 5:13 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, GOOGL, NKE, FOXA, EXPE, BABA, WIXBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor21 Comments
  • Several big brands are once again beating a hasty YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) retreat.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE), 20th Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), have suspended ads from InfoWars' channels after their commercials were streamed on the network's videos.
  • YouTube ad campaigns don't necessarily permit firms to know where their commercials will show up but do allow organizations to use exclusion filters.
