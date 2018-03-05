CFIUS delays Qualcomm shareholder meeting

The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment has ordered Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) to delay tomorrow's upcoming shareholder meeting by a month as it investigates whether a proposed buyout by Singapore-based Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) would put national security at risk.

The intervention comes as Qualcomm shareholders were set to vote on whether to replace six of its directors with candidates put forward by Broadcom, which is seeking to force a $142B takeover.