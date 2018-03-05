Walmart steps up grocery war with Amazon
Mar. 05, 2018 5:45 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMTBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor51 Comments
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will start offering prepared meals at its stores for the first time, a move that could boost the nation's biggest grocer following Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) $13.7B purchase of Whole Foods.
- Ten different meals are now available in 250 stores, and the program will expand to 2,000 locations by year's end. Prices of the prepared meals will range from $8 to $10.