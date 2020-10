Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) signed a definitive agreement to acquire 65% of equity interests in a China-based technology company specializing in optimizing data-driven risk management decisions.

The consideration of the transaction is ~RMB110M in cash and non-cash portion of the consideration will represent ~1.5% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company after giving effect to the issuance.

The transaction is expected to close in the next quarter.

Press Release