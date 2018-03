Russia's service PMI rose to 56.5 in February highlighting the rise in new orders led by stronger demand and expansion of workforce at the fastest pace since 2012.

Business confidence continued its growth momentum among services, with the degree of optimism among polled companies reaching its second-highest level since July 2011, slightly below January's multi-year peak.

Source: Investing.com

