Futures mixed to start the week
Mar. 05, 2018 6:33 AM ET By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- President Trump kept up pressure on trading partners over the weekend, threatening European automakers with a tax on imports if the EU retaliates against his plan to slap tariffs on metals.
- Canada, the biggest supplier of steel and aluminum to the U.S., also said it would counterattack if hit by the tariffs, while China declared it would defend its interests.
- U.S. stock index futures are mixed to start the week as fears of a trade war rumble on. Dow -0.1%; S&P 500 -0.1%; Nasdaq +0.2%.
- Oil is up 0.5% at $61.56/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1326/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.84%.
