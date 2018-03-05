KB Home announces the grand opening of Camberly Place in French Valley
Mar. 05, 2018 6:33 AM ETKB Home (KBH)KBHBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced the grand opening of Camberly Place, its latest new home community in French Valley, located near Interstates 15 and 215 and State Route 79 facilitating easy commuting throughout Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, and San Diego counties.
- Camberly Place’s features sports courts and fields, play equipment, and picnic facilities.
- Camberly Place is offering six distinct one- and two-story floor plans ranging in size from 2,091 to 3,234 square feet, with up to six bedrooms, three baths, and two- to three-car garages. Kitchen pantries, dedicated laundry rooms, dens, and ample storage for price range in the mid-$400,000s.
