PotNetwork Holding’s subsidiary Diamond CBD signs agreement with Exponential Inc.

Diamond CBD, a subsidiary of PotNetwork Holding (OTCPK:POTN) entered into an exclusive agreement with affinity marketing company Exponential, Inc.

"This new commercial partnership with XPO2 represents a major milestone for our Company," said Richard Goulding, CEO of PotNetwork Holding Inc. "This program will enable us to reach totally new consumer market segments centered in affinity marketing, and we are confident that consumers who use such affinity marketing programs will discover the exceptional value and effectiveness of our ever-expanding product line. We believe Diamond CBD’s will thrive even further as a result of this initiative."

“The addition of a quality CBD lineup, along with a dedicated 'CBD for pets' product line, makes our overall offering more compelling to our growing consumer base,” stated Dom Einhorn, founder and CEO of Exponential, Inc. “The consumer appetite for CBD and related products is growing at a rapid pace. We are confident that Diamond CBD's unique inventory of products will resonate our consumers.”

Press Release