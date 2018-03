Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has acquired privately held EMcision Limited for an undisclosed sum. The London- and Montreal-based company's lead product is the Habib EndoHPB probe, a endoscopic bipolar radiofrequency device that coagulates tissue in the GI tract. It is used to treat patients with pancreaticobiliary cancers.

The transaction will be immaterial to Boston's 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP earnings and accretive thereafter.