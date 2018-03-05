European auto trades lower after import tax threat

  • Shares of Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volkswagen (VLKAY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) trade lower in Europe amid an up day for most major indexes after investors factor in President Trump's threat of an automobile import tax.
  • Analysts at several firms are calling the auto tax talk just "saber-rattling" from POTUS, although BMW is tagged with the most downside risk if an auto import tax policy ends up being enacted.
