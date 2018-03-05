Celgene teams up with Vividion Therapeutics to develop small molecule therapies

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) inks a research collaboration agreement with privately held Vividion Therapeutics aimed at identifying and developing small molecule drugs to treat a range of oncology, inflammatory and neurodegenerative indications.

The small molecules' mechanism of action is modulating protein levels through the ubiquitin proteasome system.

Under the terms of the four-year agreement, Celgene will pay Vividion $101M upfront. It may extend the deal for another two years for an additional payment.

Vividion will lead discovery and identification of programs. Celgene will have the right to opt in at the IND stage. For certain programs, it will have exclusive global rights under which it will pay Vividion milestones and up to double-digit royalties on net sales. In other programs, the companies will equally share either U.S. or global development costs and profits.