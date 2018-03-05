Corindus receives FDA clearance for first automated robotic movement in technIQ series for CorPath GRX platform

  • Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEMKT:CVRS) announces that it has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the first automated robotic movement designed for the CorPath GRX platform.
  • The proprietary software feature, named "Rotate on Retract" (RoR), is the first automated robotic movement in the technIQ Series for the CorPath GRX platform. It allows quick navigation to a targeted lesion by automatically rotating the guidewire upon joystick retraction.
  • Shares are up 12% premarket on light volume.
