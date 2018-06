The European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepts for review AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) marketing application seeking approval for Forxiga (dapagliflozin) for adjunctive treatment of adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

If approved, it will be the first selective SGLT-2 inhibitor available in the EU as an oral adjunct to insulin.

Forxiga was first approved in Europe in November 2012 for type 2 diabetes.