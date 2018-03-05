HNA begins sale of Park Hotels stake

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) announces HNA Group has begun a secondary offering of 32.95M shares. The underwriter has a greenshoe option for up to another 4.942.5M shares. At last check, HNA owned more than 50M shares of PK common stock.

Alongside, the seller has given Park an option to buy up to 15.75M of those shares, and Park has exercised that option for 10M, and may exercise for the rest prior to the offering's pricing.

Source: Press Release

Shares are down a hair premarket.