Mizuho adjusts Microchip, Microsemi after acquisition news

Mizuho upgrades Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $92 to $110, a 20.5% upside to Friday’s close.

Firm sees the Microsemi/Microchip combination posting F19E EPS of $7 and FY20E EPS of $8.

Microchip expects the transaction to complete in CY Q2 but regulatory approval could take longer.

Mizuho downgrades Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) from Buy to Neutral on the acquisition offer. The firm doesn’t expect any competing bids.

Source: Briefing.com.

Background: Microchip will acquire Microsemi for $68.78/share in cash with an equity value of about $8.35B. The deal was announced last Thursday.

Microchip shares closed Friday up 2.6% to $91.29 with a 52-week range of $71.40 to $99.17.

Microsemi shares are down 0.1% premarket to $67.25 with a 52-week range of $46.09 to $67.50.

