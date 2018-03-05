WuXi Biologics announces positive profit alert
Mar. 05, 2018 7:28 AM ETWuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (WXXWY)WXXWYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) announces preliminary results for the year ended December 31, 2017.
- The Company expects ~75% to 80% increase in its net profit from RMB141M to ~RMB247M to 254M for FY 2017.
- Excluding unrealized foreign exchange loss due to a translation loss from the IPO proceeds, the Company's net profit is expected to be ~RMB321M to 328M, representing a y-o-y growth of ~128% to 133%.