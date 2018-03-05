Hertz Global sets private note offering for Netherlands subsidiary
- Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) announces that its indirect wholly-owned in Netherlands intends to offer a private offering of €500M aggregate principal amount of senior notes .
- The notes are expected to be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the domestic subsidiaries of Hertz that guarantee its senior credit facilities from time to time, and certain foreign subsidiaries of Hertz that guarantee its European revolving credit facility from time to time.
- The issuer intends to use the proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 4.375% Senior Notes due 2019 and to use any additional proceeds to repay borrowings under its European revolving credit facility.
