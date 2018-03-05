Aimmune's AR101 successful in late-stage peanut allergy study; shares up 6% premarket

  • Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) is up 6% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of successful results from the Phase 3 PALISADE study of AR101 in people with peanut allergy. The data were presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology-World Allergy Organization Joint Congress in Orlando, FL.
  • The results were previously reported last month. Treatment with AR101 produced a statistically significant desensitization to peanut protein at month 12.
  • The company expects to file its U.S. marketing application by year-end followed by an application in Europe in H1 2019.
  • Previously: Aimmune's lead candidate successful in late-stage peanut allergy study; shares ahead 19% premarket (Feb. 20)
