Aimmune's AR101 successful in late-stage peanut allergy study; shares up 6% premarket
Mar. 05, 2018 7:39 AM ETAimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT)
- Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) is up 6% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of successful results from the Phase 3 PALISADE study of AR101 in people with peanut allergy. The data were presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology-World Allergy Organization Joint Congress in Orlando, FL.
- The results were previously reported last month. Treatment with AR101 produced a statistically significant desensitization to peanut protein at month 12.
- The company expects to file its U.S. marketing application by year-end followed by an application in Europe in H1 2019.
