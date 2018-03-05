Apple planning cheaper MacBook Air, branded headphones this year?
Mar. 05, 2018 7:43 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor33 Comments
- KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could launch a cheaper MacBook Air in Q2.
- Kuo forecasts MacBook total shipments to grow 10% to 15% on the year in 2018, compared to the up to 5% decline for the overall Notebook industry. MacBook shipments totaled 15.5M to 16M units last year.
- A DigiTimes report earlier this year also suggested a cheaper MacBook was on the way. The Air range currently starts at $999.
- Cannibal headphones: Bloomberg sources say Apple plans to release branded, noise-canceling headphones to rival Bose and the company’s own Beats by Dre, which was acquired for $3B in 2014.
- The headphones could launch as early as year’s end, but development problems could push that back.
- The higher-end, audio-focused headphones will include wireless pairing similar to the AirPods.
- Apple wearable sales grew about 70% last year.
- Apple shares are down 0.4% premarket to $175.55.
- Previously: JPMorgan lowers iPhone X production estimate to 15M in Q1 (March 2)