Apple planning cheaper MacBook Air, branded headphones this year?

Mar. 05, 2018 7:43 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor33 Comments
  • KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could launch a cheaper MacBook Air in Q2.
  • Kuo forecasts MacBook total shipments to grow 10% to 15% on the year in 2018, compared to the up to 5% decline for the overall Notebook industry. MacBook shipments totaled 15.5M to 16M units last year. 
  • A DigiTimes report earlier this year also suggested a cheaper MacBook was on the way. The Air range currently starts at $999. 
  • Cannibal headphones: Bloomberg sources say Apple plans to release branded, noise-canceling headphones to rival Bose and the company’s own Beats by Dre, which was acquired for $3B in 2014. 
  • The headphones could launch as early as year’s end, but development problems could push that back. 
  • The higher-end, audio-focused headphones will include wireless pairing similar to the AirPods.  
  • Apple wearable sales grew about 70% last year. 
  • Apple shares are down 0.4% premarket to $175.55.  
  • Previously: JPMorgan lowers iPhone X production estimate to 15M in Q1 (March 2)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.