Big job cuts for A380, A400M programs

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is preparing to announce jobs cuts at two troubled aircraft programs that have been weighing on earnings for years: the A380 and A400M.

Management will meet with its European Works Council on Wednesday to explain reductions in manufacturing rates and "discuss associated implications for the workforce."

Some 3,600 jobs are likely to be affected, with plants in Bremen and Augsburg, Germany, Seville in Spain and Filton, U.K., worst hit, Challenges magazine reported on its website.